Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Elling Swings Sinatra with Kurt Elling and Band

February 26, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

GRAMMY® Award winner Kurt Elling pays homage to a legend with Elling Swings Sinatra. In celebration of Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday, Elling lends his own voice to Sinatra’s vast repertoire with reinterpretations of classics as “Come Fly With Me,” “My Funny Valentine,” “The Lady is a Tramp,” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” Celebrate the music of Sinatra in peak form during an evening accented with richly told stories of a fascinating moment in time, as can only be provided by one of the foremost vocalists of our era.