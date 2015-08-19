Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Esperanza Spalding presents: EMILY’S D+EVOLUTION

August 19, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

GRAMMY® award-winning singer-composer-bassist Esperanza (Emily) Spalding has announced her newest project, Emily’s D+Evolution. Rekindling her childhood interest in theater, poetry and movement, this new project delves into a broader concept of performance. Originally conceived the day before her birthday, during a “sleepless night of full moon inspiration”, Emily’s D+Evolution will be performing all new material that Esperanza says, “Unfolds as live musical vignettes.”

“Emily is my middle name, and I’m using this fresh persona as my inner navigator. This project is about going back and reclaiming un-cultivated curiosity, and using it as a compass to move forward and expand.” says Spalding. “My hope for this group is to create a world around each song, there are a lot of juicy themes and stories in the music. We will be staging the songs as much as we play them, using characters, video, and the movement of our bodies.”