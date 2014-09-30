Calendar » Jazz at the Lobero presents Joshua Redman Trio

September 30, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Saxophonist Joshua Redman is one of the most acclaimed and charismatic jazz artists to have emerged in the decade of the 1990’s. Born in Berkeley, California, he is the son of legendary saxophonist Dewey Redman and dancer Renee Shedroff. Joshua Redman has been nominated for two Grammys and has garnered top honors in critics and readers polls of DownBeat, Jazz Times, The Village Voice and Rolling Stone. In addition to his own projects, Redman has recorded and performed with musicians such as Ray Brown, Dave Brubeck, Chick Corea, The Dave Matthews Band, Bill Frisell, Herbie Hancock, Roy Hargrove, Quincy Jones, B.B. King, The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Joe Lovano, Yo Yo Ma, Branford Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, The Rolling Stones, McCoy Tyner and Stevie Wonder. The trio will be comprised of Mr. Redman, Reuben Rogers on bass and Gregory Hutchinson on drums.