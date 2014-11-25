Calendar » Jazz at the Lobero presents New Orleans Legends

November 25, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

In a meeting of New Orleans’ best-known musical treasures, R&B legend Allen Toussaint joins with traditional jazz giants the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as the Cresent City holds sway at the Carolina Theatre. Toussaint is one of the most influential figures in contemporary New Orleans music, a renowned songwriter and producer who is celebrated for his deft touch and funky feel on the piano. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a multiple GRAMMY nominee, and, like Preservation Hall, a National Medal of Arts recipient.

The ebullient Preservation Hall Jazz Band have kept traditional jazz alive in the French Quarter for a half-century. At the band’s 50th anniversary celebration at Carnegie Hall, audiences reveled in “the polyphonic glories of vintage New Orleans jazz, in which nearly every instrument seems to improvise around the tune at the same time” (New York Times). When these musical institutions come together in downtown Durham, expect a deep dive into New Orleans’ vibrant musical heritage.