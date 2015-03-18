Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Straighten Up And Fly Right - The Nat King Cole Tribute Featuring Ramsey

March 18, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Nat King Cole broke the pop barrier with his smoky, smooth vocals, stringing along a huge number of solid hits right after his first “Straighten Up And Fly Right” soared up the charts in 1943. Ramsey Lewis and John Pizzarelli have crafted a tribute to the titan of fifties vocal pop, from his hits along with those singular tracks of sophisticated cool jazz that have influenced their own careers.

Celebrated composer, pianist and jazz legend Ramsey Lewis has an unequaled performance style that display his early gospel playing, classical training along and his love of jazz. A native Chicagoan, the three-time GRAMMY® winner and recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award represents the great diversity that defines the city. Lewis first captivated fans with his debut album, Ramsey Lewis And The Gentlemen of Swing, and by 1965, he was one of the nation’s most successful jazz pianists, topping the charts with “The In Crowd,” “Hang On Sloopy” and “Wade In The Water.”

Using performers like Nat “King” Cole, Frank Sinatra and Joao Gilberto and the songs of composers from Richard Rodgers, George Gershwin to James Taylor, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Lennon & McCartney as touchstones, John Pizzarelli has established himself as one of the prime interpreters of the Great American Songbook and beyond, bringing to his work the cool jazz flavor of his brilliant guitar playing and singing.

“Pizzarelli remains a master of Nat King Cole cool, swinging such standards as ‘Just In Time.’” – The Seattle Times

“It’s a mark of how much Lewis understands what people want from a piece of music that he remains one of jazz’s most broadly popular figures, yet still holds on to an unshakeable degree of respectability. ” – BBC

Ramsey Lewis – Piano

John Pizzarelli – Guitar

Joshua Ramos – Bass

Charles Heath – Drums