Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS The Tierney Sutton Band: A Century of Sinatra

December 9, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

December marks the 100th birthday of the Chairman of the Board. The Tierney Sutton Band will celebrate by taking Sinatra classics on an adventure ride.

Five-time GRAMMY® nominee Tierney Sutton is often described as “a singer’s singer”, but just as often, she is described as a “musician’s singer”, who uses her voice like an instrument. She has fronted the Tierney Sutton Band for 20 years, and their nine albums have consistently topped the US jazz charts, leading to Ms. Sutton’ selection as Jazzweek’s Vocalist of the Year and several Jazz Journalist Award nominations. She has headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, The Kennedy Center and Jazz At Lincoln Center, and more.