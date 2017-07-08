Jazz at the Playhouse in Carpinteria
The Plaza Playhouse Theater is pleased to present Jazz at the Playhouse, featuring the talents of John Schnackenberg on saxophone, Cougar Estrada on keyboard, Jim Connolly on bass, and Austin Beede on drums. Please join us for a night of wonderful Jazz music!
Date: Saturday, July 8, 2017
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: Plaza Play House Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
Cost: $25 general admission.
Tickets are available online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2959187 OR at the box office starting at 7 pm on the evening of the show. Seating is limited
