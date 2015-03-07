Calendar » Jazz in Paradise - DPHS Jazz Festival and Concert

March 7, 2015 from 8:00am - 6:00pm

Attend the Dos Pueblos High School 46th annual Jazz Festival & Evening Concert!

Saturday March 7th, 2015 at the Elings Performing Arts Center

Enjoy this amazing Jazz Festival from 8AM-6PM on Saturday. The festival will feature 20 bands and combos ranging from the Junior High to the University level. UCLA will be participating in this event! Jazz festival tickets are $10 at the door.

The evening performance at 8PM Saturday evening will feature Grammy award winning saxophonist and composer Bob Mintzer; Grammy nominated Latin Jazz star Dr. Bobby Rodriguez and his UCLA Latin Jazz Big Band as well as Gary Pratt and his incredible Cal State Northridge B Band. It is a night not-to-be-missed! Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 for students and seniors.

Tickets can be pre-ordered at www.dphsmusic.org or call 805-967-5649



