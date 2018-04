Calendar » JCC Teen Comedy Club

November 18, 2013 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

JCC Teen Comedy Club

Live At the Boys & Girls Club of SB

with Emcee Weezy Palanker

Monday, Nov. 18, 6-7:30 pm

632 E. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara

Free and open to all. Come support and enjoy these budding comedians!

http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/teen-comedy-club.aspx

805-957-1115