JCC Teen Comedy Club Performance
The JCC Teen Comedy Club has been meeting weekly at the JCC for several years under the guidance of Louise “Weezy” Palanker, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Weezy is an accomplished writer, producer and performer in the arenas of radio, television, stage and stand-up comedy.
Free and open to all. Come support and enjoy these budding comedians!
For more information, or to join the club, call 805-957-1115.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 23, 2013 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Granada Books, 1224 State Street, SB
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/teen-comedy-club.aspx
