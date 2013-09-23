Calendar » JCC Teen Comedy Club Performance

September 23, 2013 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

The JCC Teen Comedy Club has been meeting weekly at the JCC for several years under the guidance of Louise “Weezy” Palanker, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Weezy is an accomplished writer, producer and performer in the arenas of radio, television, stage and stand-up comedy.

Free and open to all. Come support and enjoy these budding comedians!

For more information, or to join the club, call 805-957-1115.