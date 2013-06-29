JDRF Family Fun at the Santa Barbara Zoo!
June 29, 2013 from 10:00am - 2:00pm
Join JDRF for a wildly good time at the Santa Barbara Zoo! Get to know your local type 1 diabetes community, make new friends (furry or otherwise) and enjoy the unique ocean view while visiting with the animals. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: JDRFCentralCoast
- Starts: June 29, 2013 10:00am - 2:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/jdrfcentralcoast