JDRF Family Fun at the Santa Barbara Zoo!

June 29, 2013 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Join JDRF for a wildly good time at the Santa Barbara Zoo! Get to know your local type 1 diabetes community, make new friends (furry or otherwise) and enjoy the unique ocean view while visiting with the animals. Please RSVP to [email protected]

 

