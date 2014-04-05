Calendar » Jeff Bridges, Dishwalla Benefit Concert for Sam Osterhage

April 5, 2014 from 6:30 p.m.

Jeff Bridges & The Abiders and Billboard Award-winning rock band Dishwalla will perform a concert Saturday, April 5, 2014 at the Lobero Theatre to benefit local teen Sam “Samo” Osterhage, who’s in need of a heart transplant.

Sam, a Santa Barbara teen, is fighting for his life after doctors say he came down with a virus that damaged his heart. The 17-year-old boy was diagnosed with heart failure a few weeks ago, then suffered a stroke that left him nearly blind. Doctors say Sam needs a heart transplant but his condition must improve before he can be placed on a transplant donor list. He’s been confined to a hospital bed at UCLA Medical Center, with his mother Judy at his side.

A guitarist, Sam is a beloved member of the music community at Santa Barbara’s Rockshop Academy. So his friends and fellow musicians there decided to put Sam’s greatest passion — live music — to work for him, hosting a concert to raise money for his medical expenses.