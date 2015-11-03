Calendar » Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

November 3, 2015 from 8pm

Jeff Daniels is best known for his award-winning career on screen, but he has found solace in his guitar for decades. Daniels spent the past twelve years playing across the country, sharing the stage with the likes of Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt and delighting audiences with his approachable style and mastery of his craft. Daniels has been compared to John Prine for his humor, sensitivity and ability to spin a yarn from life experiences. The Ben Daniels Band joins him on tour for his sixth album, Days Like These.