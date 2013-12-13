Calendar » Jeff Tweedy

December 13, 2013 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2849 or (805) 893-3535

KCRW 106.9 Santa Barbara Presents

First solo show in Santa Barbara

Jeff Tweedy

“One of the most daring songwriters of his generation.” – Salon.com

As the relentlessly creative frontman of acclaimed indie rock band Wilco and co-founder of alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of the most spellbinding American singer-songwriters touring today. Join us for a special solo evening with this Grammy-winning troubadour, where he’ll transmit the stripped-to-its-essence songcraft at the heart of Wilco’s wide-screen sound. Often compared to Neil Young and Bob Dylan, Tweedy is “blowing minds alone, with voice and guitar” (The New York Times), his songs “complex and dangerously catchy, lyrically sophisticated and provocative” (Pitchfork). In this intimate acoustic show, he’ll draw from his 400-plus song catalog, ranging from lo-fi Americana to experimental alt-rock.