Calendar » Jekyll & Hyde

April 20, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

An evocative tale of the epic battle between good and evil, “Jekyll & Hyde” is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s clas¬sic story about a brilliant doctor whose experiments with human personality create a murderous counterpart. Con¬vinced the cure for his father’s mental illness lies in the separation of man’s evil nature from his good, Dr. Henry Jekyll unwittingly unleashes his own dark side, wreaking havoc in the streets of late 19th-century London as the savage, maniacal Edward Hyde. Familiar songs in the production include “This is the Moment,” “Once Upon a Dream” and “Someone Like You.”