April 22, 2012 from 2:30p.m.

An evocative tale of the epic battle between good and evil, “Jekyll & Hyde” is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s clas¬sic story about a brilliant doctor whose experiments with human personality create a murderous counterpart. Con¬vinced the cure for his father’s mental illness lies in the separation of man’s evil nature from his good, Dr. Henry Jekyll unwittingly unleashes his own dark side, wreaking havoc in the streets of late 19th-century London as the savage, maniacal Edward Hyde. Familiar songs in the production include “This is the Moment,” “Once Upon a Dream” and “Someone Like You.” “Jekyll & Hyde” was conceived for the stage by Steve Cuden and Frank Wildhorn; book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse; music by Frank Wildhorn; orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg; arrangements by Jason Howland. This production is directed by Michael J. Arndt. Daniel Geeting is the music director and conducts. Angela Hicks is vocal music director. Barbara Wegher-Thompson is choreographer Presented by the departments of Theatre Arts and Music. Public reserved seating, $21 plus handling; CLU I.D. reserved seating, $15 plus handling. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Civic Arts Plaza Box Office or through Ticketmaster.