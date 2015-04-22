Calendar » Jennifer Koh & Shai Wosner

April 22, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3035 or (805) 893-3535

World Premiere of New Piece

Jennifer Koh, violin

& Shai Wosner, piano

Bridge to Beethoven: Finding Identity Through Music

Wed, April 22, 7:00 PM, Hahn Hall

Principal Sponsors: Annette & Dr. Richard Caleel

Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman

“Koh has become one of the most impressive and expressive violinists on the scene.” Los Angeles Times



“[Shai Wosner is] a highly intelligent player in his prime.” The Washington Post



Fresh from the success of her widely lauded Bach and Beyond, Jennifer Koh undertakes an ambitious new project. This time, with pianist Shai Wosner, she probes the impact of Beethoven on a diverse group of composers and musicians, exploring ideas about art making and identity. “Bridge to Beethoven is about coming to an understanding of oneself in a foreign context through music,” says Koh.