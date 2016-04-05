Calendar » Jennifer Koh & Shai Wosner

April 5, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Violinist Jennifer Koh and pianist Shai Wosner’s ambitious four-part project explores the impact and significance of Beethoven’s music on various composers. New commissions from composers such as Vijay Iyer (whose piece Bridgetower Fantasy premiered in Santa Barbara in 2015) and Andrew Norman serve as companion pieces to Beethoven’s violin sonatas. “Bridge to Beethoven is about coming to an understanding of oneself in a foreign context through music,” says Koh.



