Jennifer Koh, violin
Shared Madness 2
“Koh’s recital would surely have felt special any place, given her ability to hold an audience spellbound for 90 nonstop minutes of new music… enhanced by a reverberant enveloping acoustic that gave Koh’s violin a lustrous aura.”– Mark Swed, Los Angeles Times
Beloved violinist Jennifer Koh returns to perform part two of her acclaimed program Shared Madness. The ambitious project tells the story of a community of artists who wrote short works for Koh as repayment to the benefactors who helped her purchase a violin in exchange for new music. Comprised of 31 specially-commissioned pieces by contemporary-music luminaries, “each piece [is] a virtuoso caprice that was about the violin and the violinist… Shared Madness is a sharing of Koh’s vastness” (Los Angeles Times).
Featured Composers:
Philip Glass
David Lang
Bryce Dessner
Andrew Norman
Kaija Saariaho
and others
$35 : General Public
$10 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: April 12, 2019 7:00pm
- Price: $10-$35
- Location: St. Anthony's Chapel at Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3985
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures