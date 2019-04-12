Calendar » Jennifer Koh, violin

April 12, 2019 from 7:00pm

Shared Madness 2



“Koh’s recital would surely have felt special any place, given her ability to hold an audience spellbound for 90 nonstop minutes of new music… enhanced by a reverberant enveloping acoustic that gave Koh’s violin a lustrous aura.”– Mark Swed, Los Angeles Times



Beloved violinist Jennifer Koh returns to perform part two of her acclaimed program Shared Madness. The ambitious project tells the story of a community of artists who wrote short works for Koh as repayment to the benefactors who helped her purchase a violin in exchange for new music. Comprised of 31 specially-commissioned pieces by contemporary-music luminaries, “each piece [is] a virtuoso caprice that was about the violin and the violinist… Shared Madness is a sharing of Koh’s vastness” (Los Angeles Times).



Featured Composers:

Philip Glass

David Lang

Bryce Dessner

Andrew Norman

Kaija Saariaho

and others

$35 : General Public

$10 : UCSB Students (Current student ID required)