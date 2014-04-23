Calendar » Jennifer Koh, violin, Part III

April 23, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2715 or (805) 893-3535

Up Close & Musical Series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West Sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman

Supported in part by Dr. Richard & Annette Caleel

Bach and Beyond Part III

West Coast Premiere

Jennifer Koh, violin, Part III

“Koh is an artist at the peak of her abilities.”

SB Independent

The previous installments of Bach and Beyond – intrepid violinist Jennifer Koh’s adventurous exploration of Bach’s influence on composers throughout the centuries – had reviewers and audience members raving alike. Renowned for her intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and impeccable technique, Koh returns for the eagerly awaited final concert in her ambitious, far-reaching project.

Program

J.S. Bach: Sonata No. 2 in A Minor

Luciano Berio: Sequenza for solo violin

John Zorn: Passagen

J.S. Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major