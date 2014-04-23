Jennifer Koh, violin, Part III
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2715 or (805) 893-3535
Up Close & Musical Series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West Sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman
Supported in part by Dr. Richard & Annette Caleel
Bach and Beyond Part III
West Coast Premiere
Jennifer Koh, violin, Part III
“Koh is an artist at the peak of her abilities.”
SB Independent
The previous installments of Bach and Beyond – intrepid violinist Jennifer Koh’s adventurous exploration of Bach’s influence on composers throughout the centuries – had reviewers and audience members raving alike. Renowned for her intense, commanding performances, delivered with dazzling virtuosity and impeccable technique, Koh returns for the eagerly awaited final concert in her ambitious, far-reaching project.
Program
J.S. Bach: Sonata No. 2 in A Minor
Luciano Berio: Sequenza for solo violin
John Zorn: Passagen
J.S. Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C Major
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 23, 2014 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $32.00-$10.00
- Location: Hahn Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2715