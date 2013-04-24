Jennifer Koh, violin & video
Jennifer Koh, violin & video Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Wed, Apr 24 7:00 PM Hahn Hall $32 : General Public $10 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Bach and Beyond Part II Universally praised for her ability to fuse a fiery intensity with classical poise and elegance, “fearless soloist” (The New York Times) Jennifer Koh returns to Santa Barbara with the long-awaited Part II of Bach and Beyond.
