Jennifer L. Eberhardt

April 10, 2019 from 7:30pm

Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do



“Biased presents the science of bias with rare insight and accessibility, but it is also a work with the power and craft to make us see why overcoming racial bias is so critical.” – Bryan Stevenson, bestselling author of Just Mercy



In her groundbreaking new book, Biased, social psychologist and Stanford professor Jennifer Eberhardt demonstrates how ingrained stereotypes can powerfully shape our visual perception, memory and behavior. A MacArthur “genius” and one of Foreign Policy’s 100 Leading Global Thinkers, Eberhardt offers insight into how bias can lead to racial disparities – in the classroom, the courtroom, the boardroom – as well as practical, actionable suggestions for reform.



FREE EVENT; no advance tickets required