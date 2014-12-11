Calendar » Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Engineering Excellence

December 11, 2014 from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jensen Design & Survey (JDS), a leading full-service civil engineering firm in Ventura County, is celebrating 25 years of providing project development on many of Ventura County’s key projects with its staff of 40 employees with expertise in in various disciplines including civil engineering, surveying, land planning and construction management.

The actual “Jensen” family has been in the civil engineering business in Ventura County for much longer than 25 years, beginning with William L. Jensen who started Jensen Associates Engineers in 1961. It was in 1989, Don Jensen - William’s son - founded Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. taking his long-term knowledge of local history and regulations and utilizing the firms multiple disciplines to build unique infrastructure projects. Some of these projects have included services for municipalities, schools, recreational facilities, agricultural lands, and various development projects ranging from commercial projects to residential.

“We strive to take on projects that improve the local quality of life in the community and enhance the infrastructure while maintaining environmental awareness,” said Don Jensen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re grateful that we’ve been entrusted to take on such important projects for the county.”

Notable Projects Include:

Ventura County Public Works Agency’s Service Yard- The project consisted of engineering design for wet utilities, site grading, site drainage, and also provided construction survey and staking services during the construction phase of the project. The project was nominated and awarded “Project of the Year” by Engineers Week and nominated by the American Public Works Association (APWA).

Cal Lutheran’s North Athletic Field Expansion- JDS assisted in the master site plans of the 80-acre project which integrated athletic venues, parking, a gym and a 70,000 square foot event center.

Houweling’s Nursery- JDS provided engineering design, processing and permitting of three innovative greenhouses, improvements to their water systems, and permitting assistance for ongoing projects for their 160-acre facility.

Community Memorial Replacement Hospitals- JDS worked on the engineering design, surveying and construction of the new six story building, which includes development of a new city park, redevelopment of an existing retail center and parking lot, new city streets, and the future development of a parking structure.

Other Major Projects include:

Ventura County Medical Center

Seabridge Master Planned Community

Olivas Park Golf Course

Thacher School

Juvenile Detention Facility

Sterling Hills

Mission Produce

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Ventura Auto Center/Crown Dodge

“We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished this year and look forward to what the next 25 years will hold for us,” said Jensen.

About Jensen Design & Survey, Inc.:

Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. (JDS) is a leading full-service civil engineering, surveying, planning and construction administration firm rooted in Ventura County for the past 25 years. The multi-disciplined company employs a small team of highly-skilled professionals who provide clients seamless project development, from concept to construction, for some of the county’s largest private sector businesses, global standouts in agriculture, and municipalities.

JDS’s state-of-the-art services improve quality of life, facilitate business and enhance infrastructure, while maintaining environmental awareness. The firm’s expertise and services include preliminary civil engineering and land planning services, civil engineering and improvement plan design, land survey and mapping services, land development plans and entitlements, permit processing and code compliance assistance, construction survey and management services. For more information visit, http://www.jdscivil.com/.