Jessica Childress
Sunday May 28, 2017
Standing Sun LIVE
presents
Jessica Childress
One part Donna Summer mixed with one part Alice Smith.
Disco Soul songstress in Los Angeles who’s a former contestant on The Voice and is a featured singer with Allen Stone. She has worked with producer/drummer Alex Elena (Alice Smith, Citizen Cope) and producer/guitarist Topher Mohr (Mayer Hawthorne) to produce her debut album. Looking for remixers to get involved, but the overall album has a real throwback sound. Far Away, the first single from the album was exclusively released with Soul Tracks and debuted at #2 on Apple Music’s Hot Tracks in R&B. The album is expected to drop in Summer 2017.
As always...ALL AGES!
Doors @ 7pm...Music @ 730pm
$15 Standing Room/$20 Reserved Seating
Food truck to be announced soon!
Event Details
- Starts: May 28, 2017 7pm - 10pm
- Price: $20/25
- Location: Standing Sun LIVE, 92 2nd St, Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/jessicachildress.html