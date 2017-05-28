Calendar » Jessica Childress

May 28, 2017 from 7pm - 10pm

Sunday May 28, 2017

Standing Sun LIVE

presents



Jessica Childress



One part Donna Summer mixed with one part Alice Smith.

Disco Soul songstress in Los Angeles who’s a former contestant on The Voice and is a featured singer with Allen Stone. She has worked with producer/drummer Alex Elena (Alice Smith, Citizen Cope) and producer/guitarist Topher Mohr (Mayer Hawthorne) to produce her debut album. Looking for remixers to get involved, but the overall album has a real throwback sound. Far Away, the first single from the album was exclusively released with Soul Tracks and debuted at #2 on Apple Music’s Hot Tracks in R&B. The album is expected to drop in Summer 2017.



As always...ALL AGES!

Doors @ 7pm...Music @ 730pm

$15 Standing Room/$20 Reserved Seating

Food truck to be announced soon!