Calendar » Jessye Norman

May 16, 2014 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2914 or (805) 893-3535

Jessye Norman

In Conversation with Jim Svejda

of KUSC Radio

Special Event

Stand Up Straight and Sing!

Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, Jessye Norman grew up amid the challenges of Jim Crow racism with the Civil Rights Movement just beginning to awaken. Nurtured by a close family and tight-knit community centered on the local church, Jessye was always surrounded by song and spirituality. Decades later, after a meteoric rise at the Berlin Opera, a long-delayed debut at the Metropolitan Opera, and forays into spirituals, blues, jazz, and other roots music, she has become one of America's most beloved performers. Join us and this inspiring artist in a discussion of her new memoir Stand Up Straight and Sing!

A Campaign for Arts & Lectures event

Books will be available for purchase and signing