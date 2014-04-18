Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Jesus of Montreal

April 18, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

An appropriate Good Friday film and discussion program: a Canadian allegory about a modern day Passion Play where the tragic death of one caring individual can result in life for others. Rev. Thomas Anastasi will lead the discussion.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregartion
  • Starts: April 18, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
  • Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregartion
 
 
 