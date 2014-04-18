Jesus of Montreal
April 18, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
An appropriate Good Friday film and discussion program: a Canadian allegory about a modern day Passion Play where the tragic death of one caring individual can result in life for others. Rev. Thomas Anastasi will lead the discussion.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregartion
- Starts: April 18, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
- Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
- Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregartion