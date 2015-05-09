Calendar » Jewels by Alisa Winston Pop-Up Shop

May 9, 2015 from 12 pm - 5 pm

Just in time for Mother’s Day! Alisa Winston creates jewelry that seems effortlessly glamorous. However, behind this stunningly simple jewelry are stones of the highest quality and exquisite artistry. Winston notes, “My raw materials range from semi-precious gems, lapis lazuli, carnelian, and pearls, to native fair trade stones. I never lose sight of comfort and durability. I find the perfect balance of beauty and everyday wearability.”

Museum Shop