Jewish Education Forum
Jewish Education Forum
Thursday, March 13, 2014
7-8 pm FREE!
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara/
Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
All are welcome. Free of charge.
Don’t miss this special event dedicated to Jewish education options in Santa Barbara County, from preschool to religious school. Learn about the formal Jewish education options for your family and meet local Jewish educators.
The event is open to all and free of charge. RSVPs are requested but not required. To RSVP, call (805) 957-1115 or visit http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx.
More info: Holly Chadwin, Children & Family Programs Coordinator, (805) 957-1116, x109
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 13, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family JCC 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara