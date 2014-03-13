Calendar » Jewish Education Forum

March 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Jewish Education Forum

Thursday, March 13, 2014

7-8 pm FREE!

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara/

Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center

524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

All are welcome. Free of charge.

Don’t miss this special event dedicated to Jewish education options in Santa Barbara County, from preschool to religious school. Learn about the formal Jewish education options for your family and meet local Jewish educators.

The event is open to all and free of charge. RSVPs are requested but not required. To RSVP, call (805) 957-1115 or visit http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx.

More info: Holly Chadwin, Children & Family Programs Coordinator, (805) 957-1116, x109

[email protected]