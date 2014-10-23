Calendar » Jewish Rituals and Traditions: An “End of Life” Conversation

October 23, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

It is not often an easy conversation to have, but it is a necessary and empowering one. Making end-of-life decisions personally and in advance removes that burden from loved ones and allows people to ensure their wishes are known and will be respected.



Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is pleased to host a community gathering to discuss end-of-life choices in the context of Jewish rituals and tradition. Rabbi Steve Cohen of Congregation B'nai B'rith, Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer of the Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, and Leonard Lawrence, General Manager of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries will facilitate this important conversation. Join us as we talk about making your own wishes a part of your end-of-life care and memorial.

A light dinner will be served.



Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara



Please RSVP to Christina Ambriz at [email protected] or 805-957-1115.