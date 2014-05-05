Calendar » Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament

May 5, 2014 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

The 10th Annual Jim Bower Community Outreach Golf Tournament will be held at La Cumbre Golf and Country Club on Monday May 5, 2014 at 10 am. Here is your chance to play La Cumbre golf course. The tournament is administered by All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, and 100% of the proceeds help to provide direct support and financial aid to organizations including Casa Esperanza, Community Counseling and Education Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, Foodbank of Santa Barbara, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission New Beginnings Counseling Center, and Transition House. Tournament fees of $200 per player include greens fee, golf cart, box lunch, and hors d'oeuvres at the awards ceremony afterwards. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or call 805-560-6185.