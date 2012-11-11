Calendar » Jim Brickman LIVE! In Concert

November 11, 2012 from 3 p.m.

Two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling pianist and songwriter, Jim Brickman LIVE! in Concert is one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year. Brickman brings his engaging stage presence blended seamlessly with the mood and music to touch the heart in a special way and let fans imaginations take them to another place. His live performances strike the perfect balance between emotional, musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and audience interaction.