Jim Kweskin and Geoff Muldaur with Suzy Thompson, with Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan
August 25, 2012 from 8:00pm
Join three masters of American home-grown music, Jim Kweskin, Geoff Muldaur, and Suzy Thompson, as they get toes tappin’ to a superlative selection of good-time tunes from their extensive combined repertoire of jugband, ragtime, and old-time country music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Presented by Lobero Live
- Price: Section A tickets are $35 and Patron tickets are $105. Part of the American Roots series. Series subscriptions are available.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/jim-kweskin-and-geoff-muldaur-with-suzy-thompson-performing-with-special-guests-tom-ball-and-kenny-sultan/
