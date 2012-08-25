Calendar » Jim Kweskin and Geoff Muldaur with Suzy Thompson, with Tom Ball & Kenny Sultan

August 25, 2012 from 8:00pm

Join three masters of American home-grown music, Jim Kweskin, Geoff Muldaur, and Suzy Thompson, as they get toes tappin’ to a superlative selection of good-time tunes from their extensive combined repertoire of jugband, ragtime, and old-time country music.