JIMMY BUFFETT AT THE SANTA BARBARA BOWL

October 15, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Santa Barbara, CA (Monday, February 23, 2015) --- Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl for one night only on THURSDAY, October 15th at 7pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “Workin' n' Playin'” Tour 2015.

Local Parrotheads won't want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.