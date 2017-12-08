Calendar » JLSB S.A.F.E. House Celebration & Holiday Party

December 8, 2017 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is excited to ring in the festivities with their First Annual S.A.F.E. House Celebration & Holiday Party on Friday, December 8 at the La Cumbre Country Club (4015 Via Laguna). The League invites the Santa Barbara community to join in celebrating the holidays with merriment, joyus updates and opportunities to give. JLSB will honor the founding donors, who’ve given generously to support the opening of S.A.F.E. House (S​aving A​t-risk youth F​rom Exploitation House), a 6-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking. The League looks to build upon this tremendous momentum with opportunities to give at the event. All funds raised at the holiday party will support S.A.F.E. House, Santa Barbara County’s first shelter for trafficking victims, as well as the League’s mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Limited tickets are available. $40 per guest. Tickets available for purchase at JLSantaBarbara.org.