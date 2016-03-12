Calendar » JLSB’s 8th Annual Gala - Masquerade Ball

March 12, 2016 from 06:00pm - 10:00pm

Join The Junior League of Santa Barbara on Saturday, March 12 for our 8th Annual Gala. Guests, in masquerade attire, will enjoy cocktails and place bids on an attractive array of silent auction items while overlooking the beautiful Pacific coastline. Dinner and dancing will follow, along with presentation of the “Woman of the Year” award to an outstanding female philanthropist making a notable difference in our community.

Proceeds from tax-deductible ticket sales and silent auction donations will support JLSB’s mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The evening's entertainment will include music by DJ Darla Bea, 805 Party Pix photo booth, and casino tables. The event is designed to entertain all while encouraging attendees to learn more the JLSB's focus area of improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jlsantabarbara.org or call: (805) 963-2704.