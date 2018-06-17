Calendar » Jo Archer Arnspiger Presents - ” Google Earth and Genealogy”

October 15, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Jo Archer Arnspiger will present " Google Earth and Genealogy: Using Google Earth as a Tool to Aid in Your Genealogy Research” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, October 15th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Jo’s presentation consists of a brief overview of Google Earth, how it works, and how it can enhance the story of our ancestors. Google Earth — in conjunction with land records and historic maps — can give us a snapshot of where our ancestors lived and where their "fan club" lived. This geographic view often times gives insight into our ancestor's lives and can be a tool in breaking down those brick walls.

Jo began researching in 1974 when the only options were writing letters and visiting the small local FHL to view microfilms. Her professional background is in IT. After retirement, Ms. Arnspiger pursued her passion for genealogy incorporating her love of technology. She is a member of numerous genealogical societies including NEHGS, NAGS, and NGS and has done personal and professional research in most states and most timeframes from early colonial to 20th century immigrants into Ellis Island.

In 2010 Ms. Arnspiger completed the ProGen Program. In 2011 she placed 3rd in the ISFHWE Excellence in Writing competition and in 2013 she won 1st place in the Dallas Genealogical Society annual writing contest. She was the editor of the NAGS quarterly newsletter for three years and the webmaster of the JCHGS [Kentucky] for about ten years. Beginning in 2010 Ms. Arnspiger worked with Bridge To Yesterday, a California company, creating one of a kind heirloom Heritage Albums utilizing Ancestry and MyCanvas.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

