Jodi Cobb
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2709 or (805) 893-3535
Sponsored in part by the
Beth Chamberlin Endowment for Cultural Understanding
Photographer
A Stranger in a Strange Land
Join a veteran photographer on a whirlwind retrospective of her distinguished career. Cobb has broken through barriers and gone undercover to reveal fascinating hidden societies, such as Japan’s secret Geisha culture.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: February 23, 2014 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Price: $25.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2709