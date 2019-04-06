JODI HOUSE 5th ANNUAL WALK & ROLL FOR BRAIN INJURY
JODI HOUSE 5th ANNUAL WALK & ROLL FOR BRAIN INJURY
Join us on Saturday, April 6th at Chase Palm Park Plaza for Jodi House's 5th Annual Walk & Roll for Brain Injury. Participants can choose to walk or roll a 1-mile route through Chase Palm Park, or a 5K route from CPP Plaza to the Bird Refuge and back.
Pre-event warm-up starts at 8:30am and the walk/roll starts at 9:00am. This year will be our best yet and will include: Snacks & Coffee * Health & Resource Fair Group * Music * Lawn games
REGISTER BY MARCH 31st TO INCLUDE A T-SHIRT IN YOUR REGISTRATION.
WWW.JODIHOUSE.ORG
(805) 563-2882
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nadia Ratkowski
- Starts: April 6, 2019 830am - 11am
- Price: $25 for brain injury survivors / $35 for adults
- Location: Chase Palm Park Plaza
- Website: https://www.jodihouse.org/walkroll/