JODI HOUSE 5th ANNUAL WALK & ROLL FOR BRAIN INJURY

April 6, 2019 from 830am - 11am

Join us on Saturday, April 6th at Chase Palm Park Plaza for Jodi House's 5th Annual Walk & Roll for Brain Injury. Participants can choose to walk or roll a 1-mile route through Chase Palm Park, or a 5K route from CPP Plaza to the Bird Refuge and back.

Pre-event warm-up starts at 8:30am and the walk/roll starts at 9:00am. This year will be our best yet and will include: Snacks & Coffee * Health & Resource Fair Group * Music * Lawn games

REGISTER BY MARCH 31st TO INCLUDE A T-SHIRT IN YOUR REGISTRATION.

WWW.JODIHOUSE.ORG

(805) 563-2882