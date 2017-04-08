Calendar » Jodi House Hike, Walk, & Roll for Brain Injury

April 8, 2017 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

Jodi House excited to announce our third annual Hike, Walk & Roll will take place at Elings Park again this year. Come out and enjoy a beautiful hike, great music, a BBQ lunch, a dunk tank, bounce house, face painting, and a generous raffle featuring some of the most popular attractions in Santa Barbara!

Tickets are on sale now for $25 for adults (early bird through 3/15), $20 for brain injury survivors, and $20 for K-12 students.

You can sign up by clicking here: http://jodihouse.kintera.org/hike2017 We hope to see you there!