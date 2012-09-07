Calendar » Joe Rogan

September 7, 2012 from 7:30pm

As a standup comedian for more than 20 years, Joe Rogan has honed an inquisitive and intense comedic style. He exudes a mad joy for life in all its insanity and revels in the art of standup comedy to explore the world with raw honesty. This has made him a national headliner, a favorite performer at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live.