June 18, 2018 from 8:00pm

The John Butler Trio, led by award-winning guitarist and vocalist John Butler, will be jamming at The Granada Theatre on Monday, June 18th at 8:00pm. As one of the most successful Australian recording artists, the John Butler Trio continues to rock Europe and America with number one albums and sold out shows. The Australian roots and jams band encaptures and endears audiences worldwide with high energy performances that never disappoint. Special guest Mama Kin Spender is a duo of two lifelong friends, Mama Kin and Tommy Spender. Mama Kin has a reputation for her unique foot-stomping soul and heart wrenching ballads that is paired with the producing genius Tommy Spender for an extra treat. Tickets are $34-$54.