Calendar » John Cleese

November 19, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3112 or (805) 893-3535

Legendary Monty Python Star

An Evening with

John Cleese

Wed, Nov 19, 7:00 p.m., Granada Theatre

“One of the most admired and affectionately regarded comic talents of his generation.” The Telegraph (U.K)



Comic legend John Cleese is beloved the world over for his hilarious antics and physical comedy in cult films and TV shows, including Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda. From the Minister of Silly Walks to Sir Lancelot, to bumbling hotel manager Basil Fawlty, his many madcap characters have kept audiences roaring with laughter. Cleese returns to Santa Barbara for an evening of wonderfully entertaining anecdotes and amusements just after the release of his new autobiography, So, Anyway.



Pre-signed books will be available for purchase