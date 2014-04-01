Calendar » John Hodgman

April 1, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2922 or (805) 893-3535

UCSB Student Appreciation Event

The Daily Show Correspondent and Author

I Stole Your Dad

John Hodgman

“Wonderfully absurd.” The New York Times

You may know comedian John Hodgman as the Resident Expert on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, the nerdy PC in Apple’s PC vs. Mac smackdown ads or the best-selling author of the Complete World Knowledge trilogy. Now the wry arbiter of “deliciously absurd faux facts” (Publisher’s Weekly) plays the ultimate role: himself. Hodgman waxes poetic with new observations on topics from how to dress like a “young and relevant person” to fax machines and other obsolete technology, to how to spend your time now that the world hasn’t ended, contrary to the Mayan prophecy.