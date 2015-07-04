Calendar » John Muir and the Experience of Wilderness

July 4, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, July 4, 2015

7:30 – 9:00 pm

Concord House, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

Presenter: Kim Miller

In celebration of the 39th anniversary of the founding of the Institute of World Culture, a talk on John Muir’s legacy as a conservationist will be presented. Muir’s successful efforts to have wildernesses, such as Yosemite Valley, set aside as national parks under public domain became a historic example for setting up conservation parks all over the globe. Why is it important to preserve wilderness areas? How do such set asides express essential values of the American Promise? These and other questions will explore how preservation of wilderness becomes an essential resource for civilization and mankind. This event is free and open to all, although donations are gratefully accepted.