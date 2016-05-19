Calendar » Joie de Vivre: Tri-County Art Exhibition

May 19, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

A free, opening reception for “Joie de Vivre,” which translates to exuberant enjoyment of life, features 18 local artists on Thursday, May 19, from 4-6 p.m. at the museum. The museum will announce the winner of the $1,000 Lorry Hubbard Best of Show prize, first honorable mention, second honorable mention, and the Art Council third honorable mention awards.

Jennifer Frias, associate curator of the Sweeney Art Gallery, University of California, Riverside ARTSblock, juries Westmont’s annual exhibition featuring Tri-County artists May 19-June 18 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

More than 115 artists entered the juried show, submitting 263 pieces. Frias accepted 32 pieces, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media and photography by the 18 artists.