Calendar » Join Girl Scouts at a Free Family Event!

October 16, 2017 from 6:30 PM - 8 PM

Join Girl Scouts! Adventure for your daughter with you right by her side as a volunteer.

Learn more and start your journey at a free family event:

Santa Barbara, Monday 10/16/2017 from 6:30 pm - 8 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93030.

When she's a Girl Scout, she’s also a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ www.girlscoutsccc.org/discover 800-822-2427