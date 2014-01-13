Calendar » Join Us! Central Coast Community Gatherings to Guide Continued Marine Protected Area (MPA) Monitor

January 13, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Join the California Ocean Science Trust, together with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, in an open, informal dialogue to help inform continued marine protected area (MPA) monitoring in the Central Coast, including the Central Coast MPA Monitoring Plan. All members of the Central Coast ocean community are welcome, including those interested in the monitoring, evaluation, and management of the region’s MPAs and oceans. Local, state, and tribal government representatives, fishermen, researchers, nonprofit organizations, citizen scientists, divers, surfers, paddlers, wildlife enthusiasts, and all other ocean stewards are encouraged to join us. You are welcome to stay for the whole discussion or any portion of these informal gatherings. RSVPs are appreciated, but not required: [email protected] or 805.776.3982. For more information about our work in the Central Coast, visit bit.ly/centralcoastmonitoring.