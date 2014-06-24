Calendar » Join Us for a Free Pizza Dinner and Learn How to Save with Home Energy Upgrades

June 24, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program invites you to join your neighbors for an evening of great food and helpful information. Enjoy a pizza dinner on us and learn about: •Improving your home's efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality •Utility incentives of $1,000 to $6,500 •Low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9% •Trained and qualified contractors •A free home energy site visit with our Energy Coach Making your home more comfortable, efficient and safe just got easeir with emPower!