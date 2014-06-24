Join Us for a Free Pizza Dinner and Learn How to Save with Home Energy Upgrades
The County of Santa Barbara's emPower program invites you to join your neighbors for an evening of great food and helpful information. Enjoy a pizza dinner on us and learn about: •Improving your home's efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality •Utility incentives of $1,000 to $6,500 •Low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9% •Trained and qualified contractors •A free home energy site visit with our Energy Coach Making your home more comfortable, efficient and safe just got easeir with emPower!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 24, 2014 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Rusty's Pizza on Carillo Street
- Website: http://www.empowersbc.org/events