JOJI Pop-Up Shop
August 7, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Jean Mendillo Babbe started designing at a young age but made it her career after attending The Academy of Art in San Francisco. She has recently started designing a handbag and accessory line, JOJI. These pieces are created from colorful hand woven fabrics from Guatemala, blended with soft leathers and ethnic details.
Museum Shop
- Starts: August 7, 2014 5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web