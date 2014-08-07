Calendar » JOJI Pop-Up Shop

August 7, 2014 from 5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Jean Mendillo Babbe started designing at a young age but made it her career after attending The Academy of Art in San Francisco. She has recently started designing a handbag and accessory line, JOJI. These pieces are created from colorful hand woven fabrics from Guatemala, blended with soft leathers and ethnic details.

Museum Shop