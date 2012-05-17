Calendar » Jonah Lehrer

May 17, 2012 from 8:00 PM

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents: Jonah Lehrer Imagine – How Creativity Works In his new book, Imagine: How Creativity Works, Jonah Lehrer takes an exhilarating look at how we can use the latest science to unleash our imaginations – and make our companies and culture more creative. He argues that creativity is not a gift possessed by the lucky few but a variety of thought processes we all can learn to use more effectively.